Thank God, I never had to use my Army-issued shovel to dig a foxhole or fill a sandbag. It’s a good thing, too, since I didn’t get much practice with that in the Navy. That shovel stayed in my sea bag the whole time I was in Afghanistan. But I still had to fortify a defensible position in Kabul.

As a math guy, they assigned me to an office of 10 Joint troops counting the 100,000 U.S. personnel in Afghanistan every day. Lots of reasons why: we were nearing the limit allowed for the troop surge in Afghanistan and needed to make careful decisions about what new forces could be brought in; we needed to know how many people were at various bases to plan for infrastructure updates; the Pentagon wanted demographics to keep track of which military branches were supporting in which parts of the country; the Red Cross would occasionally reach out trying to find a soldier to inform them about a sick family member. Stuff you’d expect. But what you might not expect is that each military branch had its own way of keeping track of their people, and those systems weren’t designed to work together. During the surge, new units had been brought in and distributed across the country; specialized support like bomb-sniffing dogs or combat photographers might be provided by the Navy to support an Army unit. Every day, each of the thousands of ground-level units across the country would count their people (with a few cross-tabs by things like branch of service), and then report that to their headquarters, who would roll up their numbers and report to their HQ, …, until it finally got to my office and we reported the final roll up of the day to the Pentagon and other places. It was several thousand massive games of long-distance Telephone that our team had to deconflict each day. And when the Army Major supervising it ended her tour without a replacement, I was in charge.

It was hard work. We worked 7 days a week, and 12 hours on most of those days. And I was often in the office long past that: figuring out why numbers weren’t matching, or getting on the phone late at night (for me) with my counterparts in Kuwait, Qatar, Tampa, and DC. The systems we were using weren’t designed for Joint forces from every branch, and they certainly weren’t designed to be flexible enough for both the surge and then the drawdown that happened while I was there. So I learned how to write code in Excel, I started making a new system that worked for us (and for the rest of that war), and my team and I flew all around the country training and working with units to make the systems better.

I was different, and I was doing something different, and a lot of times that was lonely and embarrassing and painful. I had a great team, but we were all individual augments - not deploying as a unit but one by one, so every month brought hellos and goodbyes, all while being apart from my wife and one-year-old son. In the beginning I made lots of Navy mistakes like confusing “brigade” with “battalion” when briefing my Army Colonel boss. Later on, I had to explain so many times to people that I was a Navy Lieutenant, that it was like a Captain in the Army, and that I actually knew what I was doing by that point. By the end, I often had to sit down with people who outranked me and patiently explain to them why things were changing, and why they would need to make some changes too. I had to justify to them what I was doing.

I had to fortify my position so I could fight — fight for all the other Americans serving there who were also different from the standard Army combat soldier and who still needed to be counted. Not just the ones in Army green, or just the Navy blue, the Marine red, the Air Force blue, the Joint purple. All the colors. The US civilians and contractors. I had to track what base they were at; how many were men and how many women; how many Active, Reserve, and Guard. I had to make sure they were all counted, that they were all seen. Because we’re stronger together.

And those of us who wore the uniform swore an oath - we have a sacred duty to support and defend a Constitution that starts with “We the People.” The authority we were given by those people was not for the sake of power, or money, or fame, but for service. Our strength is for protecting.

And so many of the people I counted every day WERE using their shovels, day after day, so they could stand their ground across that country. So they could use their strength for protecting the Afghan people; people just trying to live their lives, free from terror and fear.

The least I could do was make sure they were seen.

So much has changed in the 15 years since then. My heart broke seeing how we left Afghanistan almost overnight, and seeing how we’ve treated the refugees of Afghanistan and Iraq - especially the interpreters and others who risked their own lives helping our troops. And my heart has broken seeing “We the people” become so divided, especially since COVID. Not the friendly rivalry of Army green vs Navy blue. We’ve been divided as red states and blue states and purple states. White and black and brown and yellow and rainbow. Civility, good-will, sincerity, and grace are in short supply.

I’m still different; my family is different; in many ways we choose to live differently. And that’s hard work. It’s lonely. It’s painful. We have to blaze our own trail through parenting, and I’ve made many (so many) mistakes. We don’t really fit in at school or at church or at work or around town, and sometimes other people make that crystal clear. We often have to sit down with people who really should know better and patiently explain to them why a situation is not ok, and why we all need to make some changes. We have to justify to them what we’re doing.

I didn’t realize it until now, but I’ve been fortifying our position to fight again. Fight for our kids, who will live most of their lives in the world that’s being reshaped right now. Fight to make it a world where everyone — regardless of the color of their politics or their skin or their passport — where everyone counts, where everyone is seen. Because we’re stronger together.

“We the People” were trying to make a space for “a more perfect Union.” Mostly immigrants or the children or grandchildren of immigrants, the Founders had fought — and were continuing to fight — for a nation that could defend its People against abusive power. That’s what I continue to support and defend, because our strength is for protecting.

So I’m committed to digging in, day after day, to stand my ground in this country. It’s certainly not going to be perfect, but hopefully it will be a little more perfect than before. So I can better use my strength for protecting the people who call America their home along with me; people just trying to live their lives, free from terror and fear. Sometimes that will just mean waving to greet my neighbors as they drive home from work. Or asking a friend how they’re doing — “No, how are you REALLY doing?” — when something seems wrong. Or giving someone grace instead of grief when they’re overwhelmed and make a mistake — Lord knows I mess stuff up all the time. Or remembering that it takes tremendous courage and strength (and often loneliness and pain) for a person to leave their home in search of refuge or opportunity.

They’re all just using their shovels, digging in and trying to stand their ground. The least I can do is make sure they’re seen.

God Bless America.

